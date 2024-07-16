Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 167.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNUT. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

