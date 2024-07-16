Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 941 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

