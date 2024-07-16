Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.41.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

