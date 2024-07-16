Quantbot Technologies LP Has $698,000 Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,532,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,985 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at $686,711,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,714 shares of company stock worth $17,108,473. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.