First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,271 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 49.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

