20,224 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BZH shares. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $979.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.