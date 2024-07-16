20,047 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 172,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $3,132,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.7 %

TNDM stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

