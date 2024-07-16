Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 7,177 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

SPHR stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

