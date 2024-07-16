Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

BECN stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BECN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

