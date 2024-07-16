Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,736 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. UBS Group reduced their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

BOX stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

