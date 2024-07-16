Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $673.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

