Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

AAPL opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.05 and a 200-day moving average of $187.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

