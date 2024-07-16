Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 186,156 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:NAT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $789.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -0.16. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.
Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
