Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,638 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 749,934 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Transocean Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE RIG opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
