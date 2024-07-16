LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

SMBC opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

