36,221 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.