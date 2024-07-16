36,221 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.