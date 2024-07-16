Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 17,716.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $90,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.