Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

