Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,332 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $251.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.46, a P/E/G ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.