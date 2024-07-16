Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,893 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

