Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,236 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,000,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 175,194 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.