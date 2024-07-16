Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

