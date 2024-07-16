Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 98,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.28. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

