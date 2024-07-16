Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.