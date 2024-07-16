Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,594 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

