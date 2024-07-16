Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 19,701 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

FIS stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

