Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

