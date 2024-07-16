Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 381.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,836,000. Diversified LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after buying an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.