SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

