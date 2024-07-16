Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $168.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

