Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $2,431,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 152,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 159,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $222,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

