SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $210.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.52.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

