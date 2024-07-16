GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Greif were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Greif by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of GEF opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

