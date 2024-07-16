Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,209.9% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $6,928,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

