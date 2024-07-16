Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 7,938 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.