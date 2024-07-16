GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,782 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

