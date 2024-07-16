Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 835 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.83.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

