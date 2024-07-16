Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

