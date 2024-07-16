Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.0 %

American Water Works stock opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

