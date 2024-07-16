Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.61.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

