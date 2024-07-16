Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

