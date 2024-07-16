Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,477,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

PLAY stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

