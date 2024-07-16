Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 199,176 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter.

FTHI stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

