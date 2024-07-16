Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.