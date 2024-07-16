JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $211.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

