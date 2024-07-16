Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

