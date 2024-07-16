Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of JPM opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $211.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $603.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
