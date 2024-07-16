Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $211.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $603.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

