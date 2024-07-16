17,492 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 105,812 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,376,000 after acquiring an additional 622,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

PSN stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

