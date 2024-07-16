Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 41,303 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 678,231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 655,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 143,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

